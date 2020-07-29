The Truth About Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara and Queen Elizabeth's Role

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Finding Freedom reports that despite tabloid reports, there were no disagreements between Meghan and the Queen about her chosen tiara

Meghan Markle glittered in the Queen Mary tiara on her wedding day — with the blessing of her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

In Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detail the events leading up to Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The book, which features exclusive interviews with the couple's friends, is excerpted in this week's PEOPLE cover story.

Among the behind-the-scenes insights in the book is Harry's frustration in dealing with the Queen's longtime dresser, Angela Kelly. Scobie and Durand write that Harry felt Kelly was dragging her feet in helping Meghan obtain access to her chosen tiara for a hair trial in advance of the big day on May 19, 2018.

Several U.K. tabloids had previously reported that the Queen, 94, had rejected Meghan's first choice of tiara. Finding Freedom reports that in fact, there were no disagreements between Meghan and the Queen about her chosen tiara. Rather, the conflict existed between Harry and Kelly. (The hair trial, the book reports, ultimately went forward with no hesitation from the Queen.)

A spokesperson for Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, previously said in a statement, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

