The Touching Reason Why Kate Middleton Is a 'Great Inspiration' to Tennis Star Emma Raducanu

"She was really down to earth and normal," the British tennis champ tells PEOPLE of meeting the Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton may have an "incredible forehand," according to U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu, but the British tennis champion is impressed by more than just the royal's tennis skills.

"I think the Duchess is such a great inspiration, just with how she handles everything and how she does so much good work for charities," Raducanu, 19, tells PEOPLE. "She's a real inspiration to the whole country."

Kate and Raducanu paired up for a quick doubles game in September during an event for the Lawn Tennis Association, of which the royal is patron.

"It was a pretty surreal experience to be playing tennis with the Duchess," Raducanu says, adding that Kate played "very well."

"It was kind of crazy, but she was really down to earth and normal," she adds. "So I found it a really cool experience."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for LTA

Both Kate and her husband Prince William are big tennis fans and have attended Wimbledon over the years. And Kate is an avid player (she and Prince William have a court at home at Anmer Hall).

Kate shared the joy of tennis fans in the U.K. by applauding Raducanu's achievements earlier this year.

After the teen's semifinal win in September, Kate sent a "best of luck" message to the young player ahead of the US Open finals.

Raducanu went on to become the first British woman to win a major singles title in 53 years and the youngest British player to ever win a Grand Slam.

Emma Raducanu Emma Raducanu | Credit: Elsa/Getty

The athlete, who is Evian's newest global ambassador the brand announced Thursday, says that despite that drive and work ethic, she's been working on being "patient" and "kind" to herself.