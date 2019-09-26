The Sweet Way Princess Eugenie Took Part in Her Sister Princess Beatrice's Engagement

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s engagement photos have a special twist!

The happy couple are celebrating the news of their engagement with a trio of special pictures taken by Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the engagement between the Queen’s granddaughter, 31, and her multi-millionaire property tycoon boyfriend, who proposed to the princess while on vacation in Italy earlier this month. Now the two are releasing the blissful photos from their milestone moment.

Eugenie shared the romantic images of her sister and her now-fiancé on Instagram alongside the caption: “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

The 29-year-old princess, who wed Jack Brooksbank in a fall-inspired wedding at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018, added, “📷 by me!!”

In the sweet photos, Beatrice gazes into her fiancé’s eyes as the couple embraces in the beaming sunlight. The royal dons a floral dress and happily shows off her round diamond engagement ring.

The series of engagement photos also features classic black-and-white photos taken by Misan Harriman.

The newly-engaged couple couldn’t be happier about the news, saying in a statement, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness”

Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, were equally excited for their oldest daughter, saying in a statement: “We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and a loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Fergie then took to Instagram where she further expressed her excitement for Beatrice.

“I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law,” she wrote alongside Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi’s engagement photos. “@princesseugenie took the colour photographs as my girls are so close. Beatrice and Edo wanted her to capture this special moment.”

Prior to the news of Beatrice’s engagement, the royal sisters took part in the wedding of close friend Misha Nonoo last weekend.

The fashion designer and longtime friend of Meghan Markle tied the knot to American energy entrepreneur Michael Hess in a star-studded ceremony on Friday, Sept. 20 at Villa Aurelia — a picturesque 17th-century property in Rome.

Prince Harry‘s cousins were among the A-list guests who attended the elegant wedding which also included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Ivanka trump and Jared Kushner and Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner.

Beatrice’s sister Eugenie was even snapped riding in a golf cart with Nonoo during the event.

Meghan and Harry were also included in the list of VIPs at Nonoo’s wedding and last fall, the two served as guests at Eugenie’s nuptials, just months after their own royal wedding on May. 19, 2018.

Mapelli Mozziand his now-fiancée, who have known each other for years and were speculated to have sparked their romance last November, are set to marry in 2020.