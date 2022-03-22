"We hope to return again soon and to show our children this wonderful country," William said on the couple's last night in Belize

The Sweet Way Prince George Is Staying Connected to Kate Middleton and Prince William During Caribbean Tour

As Kate Middleton and Prince William continue their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, their children are keeping tabs of their every move!

The couple's 8-year-old son Prince George is tracking his parents' international trip by sticking pins on a map and sharing it with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

"We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others," Prince William shared at a special reception in Belize on Monday night.

William and Kate first revealed their sweet travel tradition earlier this month during their trip to Wales.

"They are always asking us where we are going," William told a group of well-wishers who asked about the couple's three children. "And we show them where we are on the map."

Kate Middleton, Prince William, family Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

William and Kate had their children on their minds as they visited a family-run cocoa farm in Belize on Sunday.

"I think our children will be very jealous," Kate admitted as they dipped tortilla chips into a chocolate fountain and sampled hot chocolate made from the organic farm.

Will and Kate in Belize Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Che'il Mayan Chocolate Factory on March 20, 2022 in Indian Creek, Belize. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

William also gave his kids a special shout-out during a speech he gave at an evening reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech on Sunday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Kate Middleton and Prince William attend a special reception in Belize | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"We hope to return again soon and to show our children this wonderful country," he said. "They are rather jealous that they are not here with us now!"