The Sweet Way Prince George Is Staying Connected to Kate Middleton and Prince William During Caribbean Tour
As Kate Middleton and Prince William continue their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, their children are keeping tabs of their every move!
The couple's 8-year-old son Prince George is tracking his parents' international trip by sticking pins on a map and sharing it with his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
"We let them know where we are and he finds us on the map and puts a pin in it and shares with the others," Prince William shared at a special reception in Belize on Monday night.
William and Kate first revealed their sweet travel tradition earlier this month during their trip to Wales.
"They are always asking us where we are going," William told a group of well-wishers who asked about the couple's three children. "And we show them where we are on the map."
William and Kate had their children on their minds as they visited a family-run cocoa farm in Belize on Sunday.
"I think our children will be very jealous," Kate admitted as they dipped tortilla chips into a chocolate fountain and sampled hot chocolate made from the organic farm.
William also gave his kids a special shout-out during a speech he gave at an evening reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech on Sunday.
"We hope to return again soon and to show our children this wonderful country," he said. "They are rather jealous that they are not here with us now!"
On Tuesday, George will add a pin to Jamaica as the couple arrives for a two-day stay, and then it's on to the Bahamas until Saturday when they will return home to their children in the U.K.