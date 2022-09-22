The Sweet Story Behind Princess Charlotte's First Brooch from Queen Elizabeth

There's more to the story of Princess Charlotte's heirloom brooch from Queen Elizabeth.

The 7-year-old princess wore her first brooch to her great-grandmother's funeral on Monday, where PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the small diamond horseshoe was a gift from the late monarch. Days later, the sweet piece was identified as having belonged to Queen Elizabeth's mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The Queen Mother was first pictured in the equestrian pin in 1929 and likely passed it down to her horse-loving eldest daughter. Queen Elizabeth then passed the diamond brooch on to her great-granddaughter Charlotte.

The young royal wore the glittering clip on the left side of her black coat at the Queen's funeral on Monday, honoring her late great-grandmother's love of everything equestrian.

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Elizabeth was known for her impressive collection of brooches and often reached for royal jewelry with sentimental value, or as a diplomatic gesture on foreign trips. It's a fashion lesson the women of her family have followed, and tributes teemed in Her Majesty's honor at her funeral.

Charlotte's mother Kate Middleton wore two striking pieces that belonged to the late monarch — the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and four-strand pearl choker with center diamond clasp, from the Queen's personal collection. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle thoughtfully chose the pearl and diamond drop earrings the Queen gave to her for their first solo outing together in 2018.

In similar style, Queen Camilla poignantly wore Queen Victoria's Hesse Diamond Jubilee brooch, an heirloom of the crown, while Sophie, Countess of Wessex topped her look with a black straw riding hat, an homage to the Queen's lifelong equestrian obsession.

"The Countess of Wessex is wearing a stylized riding hat in straw with a trimming of handmade silk flowers (Myrtle and Orchids)," Sophie's go-to milliner Jane Taylor says. "This hat was created as a nod to The Queen's love of riding and horses. The flower trimming was inspired by the flowers The Queen had in her wedding bouquet, which again acknowledges one of the most important moments in the Queen's life."

Sophie, Countess of Wessex. L: Caption . PHOTO: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty; Universal History Archive/Getty R: Caption Sophie, Countess of Wessex. PHOTO: Karwai Tang/WireImage

"We wanted to make something very special for the funeral, and we were very honored to create this bespoke hat for the Countess of Wessex," Taylor added of producing the piece.