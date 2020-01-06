The Sussexes Return! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce First Royal Engagement of 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back from their Christmas break — and paying tribute to the country that hosted their winter getaway!

The royal couple just announced that their first royal engagement of 2020 will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they will visit the Canada House in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K. as well as staff “to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, will also visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati and meet members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK.

The pair previously visited Canada House in March 2019, when they celebrated Commonwealth Day. At the time, Meghan was pregnant with son Archie, who was born on May 6. The former actress called Toronto home for year while she filmed the show Suits.

The palace confirmed that Meghan and Prince Harry (along with little Archie!) were “spending private family time in Canada” ahead of Christmas. Then while out for a hike on New Year’s Day, they helped a young couple struggling with a selfie stick by taking their photo.

“We’ve been doing this hike on New Year’s Day for the past two years. We took a little picnic out and we were finishing up and trying to get some selfies with the nice backdrop when a woman came up to us and asked if we wanted her to take our photo,” Asymina Kantorowicz, 29, told PEOPLE after first sharing her story with CTV News Vancouver Island.

Kantorowicz, who was with her boyfriend Iliya Pavlovic, didn’t realize who the woman was at first until she noticed a famous face among the group of three — Meghan’s good friend and fellow Suits star Abigail Spencer. She then realized the woman taking their photo was the Duchess of Sussex herself.

“I’m a Suits fan and I first noticed Abigail and then I looked up and realized it was Meghan taking the photo. Then I looked back at the group and realized Prince Harry was there too!” she says.

They rang in 2020 by sharing a new father-son photo on the Sussex Royal Instagram page, which was taken by Meghan herself.

“Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!” read the post, which is set to a Coldplay song. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” The post is signed “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The video features highlights of the couple’s big year, including their tour of Africa, Harry’s impromptu dance with conservationist Jane Goodall, baby Archie’s christening, Meghan and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon together, the WellChild Awards, Remembrance Day and more.