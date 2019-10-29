The Special Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Two New Gold Rings!

Meghan Markle is letting her jewelry do the talking!

Stepping out in a striking red monochromatic look on Friday to attend a meeting with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World in Windsor, Meghan accessorized with two new gold rings from Vargas Goteo, a jewelry brand raising awareness of endangered animals.

“To see my work out there and on such a remarkable woman really is a dream come true,” Alex Prijic Smith, founder of the Canadian jewelry line, tells PEOPLE. “Meghan always exudes ease and elegance, refinement and a freshness in everything she steps out in — I loved what she wore!”

The Montreal-based brand, which was founded by Prijic Smith in 2010, is a contemporary sustainably sourced jewelry line whose mission is to create “statement pieces that start a conversation about conservation.” From elephants to manta rays, the designs are not only inspired by endangered wildlife, but a percentage of profits are donated directly to charities helping in that field.

With Meghan’s Manta Kiss Ring (which retails for either $180 or $600 depending on whether she went for the gold-plated or solid gold version), a percentage of proceeds are donated to the Manta Trust.

“Our Manta collection supports the Manta Trust, a U.K based charity whose global work focuses on ray and marine habitat research and conservation,” explains the jeweler, who also supports the plights of rhinos, sharks and the coral reef through her collections.

Meghan also wore the High Seas Bow Knot Ring in gold vermeil, which retails for $180. The jeweler says she has no idea how or where Meghan purchased the pieces but she couldn’t be happier. “I’m so proud that with gained visibility, comes increased support of the conservation organizations we support.”

It’s the not the first time that Meghan has chosen her jewelry to highlight a charitable cause. The royal mom has worn ethical jewelry brand Pippa Small on many occasions, including a pair of gold earrings made by the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, an Afghanistan-based charity. She has also worn sustainable lab-grown diamonds by Kimai and owns several pieces by i+i Jewellery, which donates 10% of all profits to a charity in India that helps free women and children from sex slavery.

“I think it’s apparent when eco-socio awareness runs deep, and Meghan is a shining example of that,” says Prijic Smith, who says sales have been steadily growing since Friday and so far over $300 have been raised for the Manta Trust. “Whether in her actions, her words, or her choice of brands, she stays true to shining a light on the value of compassion and efforts made to create positive change.”