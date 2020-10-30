A new trailer for the hit Netflix drama includes a haunting version of the '80s band’s classic song, "How Soon Is Now?"

How a Smiths Song Sums Up Royal Life in Season 4 of The Crown

The Crown has a secret weapon in its new trailer: cult 1980s band The Smiths.

The three-minute teaser for the Netflix drama's fourth season, streaming on November 15, focuses heavily on the emergence of Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) and her relationship with Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor)

“One day, dear boy, you shall be King,” Prince Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance), says to Charles in a clip.

“Your duty now is the choice of a woman who people will love as a princess and in due course, as Queen.”

As Diana emerges from a doorway into a storm of flashbulbs, a haunting version of the band’s classic song "How Soon Is Now?" rises in volume to perfectly capture the mood of the royal family during the topsy-turvy world of 1980s Britain.

“I am the son and the heir of a shyness that is criminally vulgar,” the song lyrics play, over images of the famously shy Diana roller skating through the halls of Buckingham Palace wearing a Walkman.

"I am the son and heir of nothing in particular," the song continues, as Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter) says in a poignant voiceover narration, “How many times can this family make the same mistake, paying the consequences each time?”

In another clip, Diana — who tragically died in a car crash in Paris at age 36 — is shown saying to the Queen, “All I want is to be loved. That’s all any of us want from you.”

This is matched in a key section of the song’s lyrics, which aren't included in the trailer: “I am human and I need to be loved. Just like everybody else does.”

If the spine-tingling Smiths cover is anything to go by, Season 4 of the hit show is set to include far more sinister undertones than ever before.

In the trailer, this includes tense images of the Queen (Olivia Colman) warning prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) to not make enemies "left, right and center."

Thatcher simply replies that she's more than comfortable with having multiple adversaries.

"I think we have enough respect for one another personally to ask ourselves some of the bigger questions, woman to woman," the prime minister is heard saying in a narration.

Elsewhere, Prince Charles and Princess Anne (Erin Doherty) are also shown to be visibly upset by their royal life, with Charles angrily shouting “What does one have to do to get some kindness in this family?”

In an example of the royal's attitude towards exuberant Diana, the late Queen Mother (Marion Bailey) says “In time she will give up her fight and bend as they all do.”

The Queen replies “And if she doesn’t bend, what then?”