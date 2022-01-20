The Queen Wishes Daughter-in-Law Sophie, Countess of Wessex a Happy Birthday with the Sweetest Photo
Happy birthday, Sophie, Countess of Wessex!
The royal, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's youngest son, Prince Edward, turned 57 on Wednesday, and her mother-in-law, the Queen, marked the occasion with a special social media post.
"Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very Happy Birthday today!" Queen Elizabeth shared from her official Royal Family Twitter account.
She included a sweet photo of Sophie holding a black Labrador puppy. It comes as no surprise that the Queen would choose that particular snap. The monarch has been a dog lover since childhood when she received her first corgi puppy.
Sophie, who is a mom of two, has taken on more royal engagements in recent years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped back as senior working royals.
The royal is said to be close to the Queen and has accompanied her on royal outings in the past. After the death of Prince Philip last year, Sophie told reporters, "the Queen has been amazing."
Sophie spent her birthday on Thursday volunteering with St. John Ambulance at an NHS vaccination center in Surrey.
The royal, who is Grand President of St. John Ambulance, trained as a Care Volunteer last year and undertook a number of shifts at an NHS vaccination center in London.