The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Family Photos of Archie on His Third Birthday

The royal family is wishing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie a "very happy" third birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son is celebrating his third birthday on Friday, and his family in the U.K. is marking the day on social media with special birthday messages.

Queen Elizabeth's official social media account shared a memorable photo of Archie that was taken just days after he was born.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the caption reads.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The world got their first glimpse of Archie meeting his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and great-grandfather Prince Philip in the history-making photo that also included Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

The occasion marked the first time in royal history that a British monarch had been pictured alongside a royal baby's Black grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth boasts a big smile in the groundbreaking photo, while proud first-time grandmother Doria looks on.

Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a family photo with Archie on their social media account on Friday.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd Birthday today," they shared alongside a photo from Archie's royal christening in July 2019.

The christening took place at Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle and was attended by around 25 close family members and friends in total, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall retweeted the Queen's birthday message and photo to Archie on their official account. They added their own message alongside the balloon emoji. "Happy Birthday Archie!" they wrote.

While relationships between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and members of the royal family remain tense, the couple, who live in Montecito, California, recently traveled to the U.K. to visit with Harry's grandmother the Queen.

"Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," Prince Harry said in an interview on Today.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2021 holiday card with Archie and Lilibet | Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he explained of the Queen, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."

In a recent exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Prince Harry opened up about his son Archie and daughter Lilibet, 11 months.