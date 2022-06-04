The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to be introducing their daughter to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time

The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Messages for Lilibet on Her First Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card

The royal family is wishing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet a "very happy" first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter is celebrating her first birthday on Saturday at the family's Frogmore Cottage home amid their visit to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Sussexes are spending the special day privately as a family.

"🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!" Lili's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth shared on her official social media account.

Lilibet's grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tweeted: "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂"

Meghan and Harry are thought to be introducing their daughter to her great-grandmother the Queen for the first time during the family's visit. Lili is named for the monarch, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.

The visit will also give 3-year-old Archie the opportunity to see his great-granny face-to-face. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son has been video chatting with the Queen since the couple moved to California in 2020. Archie was born in the U.K. and had a very memorable first encounter with the Queen, which resulted in a history-making photo.

Frogmore Cottage is only a half-mile from the Queen's home at Windsor Castle, making a visit between the family members very convenient.

On Friday, Meghan and Harry joined the royal family for a thanksgiving service in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral, but they did not publicly spend time with Harry's immediate family members.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

