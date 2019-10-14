The Queen Did It! The Crown's Olivia Colman Admits to Stealing Toilet Paper from Buckingham Palace

Nobody visits Buckingham Palace without stopping to pick up some kind of souvenir — and Oscar winner Olivia Colman is no different.

“My husband [Ed Sinclair] stole some loo [toilet] roll just to say we got it from Buckingham Palace,” Colman, 45, told the Sunday Times about a recent charity event hosted by Prince William.

“I was very uncool, and he was charming,” she added about the royal dad of three. “He has that thing where he makes you feel you’re the most exciting person in the room.”

Colman, who stars as Queen Elizabeth in the third season of The Crown debuting on Nov. 17, also asked the heir to the throne if he curls up on the couch to watch the hit Netflix show with wife Kate Middleton.

“I asked, ‘Do you watch it?’ ” Colman said. “He said, ‘No, I don’t.’ “

Image zoom Mike Marsland/WireImage

Image zoom Ed Sinclair and Olivia Colman Frazer Harrison/Getty

The new season of The Crown sees Colman take over the royal role from Claire Foy to explore the life of Queen Elizabeth from 1964 to 1977, as she struggles to embrace the transformation from young queen to mature monarch.

A teaser released by Netflix in September revealed a first glimpse of Colman in the series, opening with Elizabeth standing in front of both a young and older portrait a courtier says, “Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma’am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of a majesty’s transition from a young woman.”

Colman then suddenly interrupts with, “Old bat?”

“Settled sovereign,” her team replies.

In a strange parallel, filming the show — which co-stars Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret — also had something of a transformative effect on Colman too.

“I was always a republican, but I have to say I’ve become completely obsessed with the Queen,” Colman told the Sunday Times. “Who could stick with something like that for so long, quietly and with such humility? We know she loves to escape to the Highlands. She probably goes crazy up there — she must release in some way, running around naked, screaming and pulling her hair out.”

Colman added, “The Queen is an extraordinary human being. However you feel about her, she’s been our constant. We are all so relaxed about her being there that one day, when she’s not, it’s going to be a shock.”