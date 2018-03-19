The One Accessory You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Effortless Travel Style

When it comes to picking a celebrity style muse, one thing’s for sure: Meghan Markle is definitely not a bad choice. The future royal’s style — whether it’s breaking unofficial royal fashion rules while out with fiancé Prince Harry, or twinning with Kate Middleton alongside Queen Elizabeth II — is nothing short of covetable.

She always manages to look effortless and relaxed, while still remaining polished. So, of course you can’t blame us (and the rest of the internet) for wanting to cop her style, especially when we’ve found one of her fashion essentials available for purchase — and with a discount offer, might we add.

The Panama Hat

The item in question? It’s none other than the Suits alumna’s favorite hat she’s been spotted out with vacay after vacay after vacay: a white Panama hat with a bold, black band. It’s the perfect travel accessory, whether you’re lounging at the beach, exploring a new city on a sunny day, or sitting in the stands at a sporting event, like, say, Wimbledon.

It's all about the hat! Meghan Markle's stunning Panama hat ft. in recent photos Where to buy and further sightings! https://t.co/TsXf8Onpav pic.twitter.com/Vn0LQtOTcz — Meghan's Mark (@meghans_mark) March 14, 2017

How to Get It on Sale

Luckily for you, we’ve found one at jcrew.com selling for $58 — but you can score 20% off two styles or 30% off three or more styles with code TAKE2030. Um, consider it sold.

To buy: jcrew.com, $58

This article originally appeared on Travelandleisure.com