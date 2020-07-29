The Necklace That Got Meghan Markle in Hot Water with Palace Aides

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

In Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that Meghan was scolded for wearing a necklace that caught the eye of the press

Meghan Markle stepped out in a necklace with special meaning in December 2016 — and was caught off guard by what happened next, a new book claims.

In the early days of her romance with Prince Harry, Meghan was photographed in a $300 delicate 14-carat gold chain bearing the initials "H" and "M." In the best-selling new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors report that the necklace sparked blowback from palace aides.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines," Scobie and Durand write in the book, which is excerpted in this week's PEOPLE.

A spokesperson for Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, previously said in a statement, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

During a conversation with one senior Kensington Palace aide, the book reports, Meghan "said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much."

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving for their wedding reception in 2018. Steve Parsons/Getty

According to the book, a "distraught" Meghan then called a friend, saying, "I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]."

Meghan, write Scobie and Durand, "felt damned if she did and damned if she didn't."