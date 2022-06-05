Prince Louis, 4, Steals the Show Again! See Every Photo of His Antics at the Queen's Jubilee Pageant

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child owned the spotlight at the finale of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Stephanie Petit June 05, 2022 12:18 PM

After launching a thousand memes at Thursday's Trooping the Colour, Prince Louis, 4, was back for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant — and he had a blast taking in the spectacle alongside older siblings Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

The little prince watched the parade excitedly, pointing out elements to mom Kate Middleton.

He might not be an experienced reader yet, but that didn't stop Prince Louis from checking out the program.

Uncle Mike Tindall reminded Prince Louis that he was keeping an eye on him from the second row!

As usual, Prince Louis was a total mood — from covering his eyes...

...to pulling a few dance moves!

Prince Louis showed off his cheeky side by making faces at Kate.

But his sweetness also emerged, cuddling with Kate...

...and even giving mom a kiss on the cheek!

In addition to spending time on Kate's lap, Prince Louis also got a view of the parade from the laps of dad Prince William and grandpa Prince Charles!

Louis also discovered the best way to get a better view of the action — standing on his seat! 

Never change, Prince Louis!

By Stephanie Petit