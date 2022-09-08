The Longest-Reigning British Monarchs

Queen Elizabeth II spent a record number of 70 years on the throne; only five other monarchs have come within two decades of her time ruling Great Britain

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

Published on September 8, 2022 03:22 PM
01 of 06

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II spent 70 years and 7 months ruling the United Kingdom, making her reign the longest in British history. The late queen, who passed at age 96, ascended the throne on February 6, 1952, just a few weeks short of her 26th birthday. In June 2022, Britain commemorated her rule's 70th anniversary with a Platinum Jubilee. She is the first and only monarch to have reached the milestone — by far.

02 of 06

Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom

1887: Queen Victoria of Great Britain (1819 - 1901).
Alexander Bassano/Spencer Arnold/Getty

Queen Victoria inherited the throne in June 1837, which made her a constitutional monarch at just 18 years old. She led Britain until 1901, reigning over some of its greatest strides into 20th century modernity. The Victorian era, as her 63 sovereign years have come to be known, coincided with major industrial and cultural revolutions, including the rise of railway transport and the literary boom of the novel.

03 of 06

King George III of the United Kingdom

circa 1760: George III, King of Great Britain (1738 - 1820). In 1760 he succeeded his grandfather, George II, as King of Great Britain and Elector of Hanover. He became king of Hanover in 1815.
Hulton Archive/Getty

The United Kingdom endured several years of war and nation-defining conflict during the 59-year reign of King George III. His rule saw a victory over France in the Seven Years' War and the union of Britain and Ireland in 1801.

Perhaps the most notable development under George III's kingship was America's triumph in the Revolutionary War. Britain's subsequent loss of those colonies came just six years after he assumed the crown.

04 of 06

King James VI of Scotland

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1754: James I (1566-1645) of England from 1601, James VI of Scotland from 1567. Portrait of 1621 by Daniel Mytens (c1590-1648).
Universal History Archive/Getty

King James VI was only 13 months old when he was crowned King of Scotland in July 1567, though he's hardly the youngest person to be crowned; his mother Mary, Queen of Scots was just six days old.

In 1603, the Scottish king assumed sovereignty over England as well when its Queen Elizabeth I died childless. Over halfway through James' total 57 years and 8 months on the throne, he acquired an additional title paired with an alternative suffix: King James I of England and Ireland.

05 of 06

King Henry III of England

Circa 1250, Henry III (1207 - 1272), King of England from 1216.
Hulton Archive/Getty

King Henry III reigned for 56 years. He held the record for longest rule of the Kingdom of England until the 18th century, though his leadership was not highly regarded on account of Henry III's poor foreign policy and money management.

06 of 06

King Edward III of England

King Edward III of England (1312 - 1377), circa 1327.
Kean Collection/Getty

England was under the rule of King Edward III for 50 years, from 1327 to 1377. Under the early years of his kingship, England underwent key governmental and military developments that helped establish the nation as a global force.

In the final 15 years of his reign, however, Edward III's competence faltered, and his political failures were exacerbated by the rise of the Bubonic plague.

