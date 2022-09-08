The Longest-Reigning British Monarchs

01 of 06 Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Queen Elizabeth II spent 70 years and 7 months ruling the United Kingdom, making her reign the longest in British history. The late queen, who passed at age 96, ascended the throne on February 6, 1952, just a few weeks short of her 26th birthday. In June 2022, Britain commemorated her rule's 70th anniversary with a Platinum Jubilee. She is the first and only monarch to have reached the milestone — by far.

02 of 06 Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom Alexander Bassano/Spencer Arnold/Getty Queen Victoria inherited the throne in June 1837, which made her a constitutional monarch at just 18 years old. She led Britain until 1901, reigning over some of its greatest strides into 20th century modernity. The Victorian era, as her 63 sovereign years have come to be known, coincided with major industrial and cultural revolutions, including the rise of railway transport and the literary boom of the novel.

03 of 06 King George III of the United Kingdom Hulton Archive/Getty The United Kingdom endured several years of war and nation-defining conflict during the 59-year reign of King George III. His rule saw a victory over France in the Seven Years' War and the union of Britain and Ireland in 1801. Perhaps the most notable development under George III's kingship was America's triumph in the Revolutionary War. Britain's subsequent loss of those colonies came just six years after he assumed the crown.

04 of 06 King James VI of Scotland Universal History Archive/Getty King James VI was only 13 months old when he was crowned King of Scotland in July 1567, though he's hardly the youngest person to be crowned; his mother Mary, Queen of Scots was just six days old. In 1603, the Scottish king assumed sovereignty over England as well when its Queen Elizabeth I died childless. Over halfway through James' total 57 years and 8 months on the throne, he acquired an additional title paired with an alternative suffix: King James I of England and Ireland.

05 of 06 King Henry III of England Hulton Archive/Getty King Henry III reigned for 56 years. He held the record for longest rule of the Kingdom of England until the 18th century, though his leadership was not highly regarded on account of Henry III's poor foreign policy and money management.