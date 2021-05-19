The public voted on the name for the Tower's newest addition

New Baby Raven at the Iconic Tower of London Gets a Royal Name

Raven master Chris Scaife holds aloft Branwen one of the two latest additions to the tower's conspiracy of ravens at the Tower of London

Meet Branwen! The new raven at the Tower of London has a name following an online vote by members of the public.

The raven's new moniker – which comes from Celtic mythology, translating to "Blessed Raven" — was unveiled on Wednesday by Ravenmaster Chris Skaife, who had created a shortlist.

Branwen, a goddess in Welsh mythology, "was Queen of Ravens, Queen of beauty and love," Skaife said as he announced the name on the BBC. "She was all that and more."

The five name options — Matilda, Branwen, Brontë, Winifred and Florence — are drawn from history, mythology and famous tales from the Tower's past.

Branwen and brother Edgar, who was already named, recently joined the crucial crew of iconic ravens at the Tower of London after being born during lockdown.

Tower of London Ravens of the Tower of London | Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The Tower of London's legend of the ravens says that if the birds leave the Tower, the kingdom will fall. There must be a minimum of six ravens at the Tower at all times — and with the two new chicks, the total number of resident birds is now nine!

Skaife is the Tower's current Ravenmaster, tasked with looking after the birds. "There is a legend that if the ravens leave the Tower of London, the tower will crumble into dust and great harm will befall the kingdom," Skaife previously told PEOPLE. "So I have the safety of the nation on my shoulders!"

The name reveal came as the Tower re-opened after being closed due to the COVID crisis.

Raven cages to house the iconic birds are beside White Tower at the Tower of London Tower of London | Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Across much of the U.K. galleries and museums and indoor hospitality and businesses were able to reopen to customers on Monday.