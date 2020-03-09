The Hidden Detail You Missed on How Prince Harry Supported Meghan Markle During Commonwealth Day

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry always supports his wife Meghan Markle — even in the most subtle of ways!

During the Queen’s procession for Commonwealth Service on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived for their last engagement as royals before officially stepping down at the end of the month. Meghan wore a green Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching fascinator from William Chambers for the event. She accessorized her look with one of her go-to bags from Gabriella Hearst and nude pumps from Aquazzura.

Harry also sported the same shade of green, but it wasn’t noticeable until a gust of wind blew against his suit jacket to reveal the lining underneath.

The event capped off a week full of final royal engagements for both Meghan and Harry, as they both individually and jointly took on events in recent days since their arrival in the U.K. It was also their first event with Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton since Remembrance Day events in November.

At the Queen’s procession, the two couples barely interacted beyond a brief hello as the two sat close to each other for the ceremony.

Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth requested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at today’s event, which highlights the global network of 54 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Harry and Meghan will remain president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which champions young leaders around the world.

The Cambridges and the Sussexes were joined by the monarch, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the service on Monday.

Harry and William were said to have unfinished business between them when the Duke of Sussex returned to Vancouver Island in Canada to rejoin with Meghan and their son Archie following the summit at Sandringham.

“They didn’t leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over,” a family friend previously told PEOPLE.