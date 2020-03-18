The Dutch Royal Family Applauds Care Workers During Coronavirus Through Sweet Video

Image zoom The Dutch royal family Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The Dutch royal family is grateful for their care workers.

On Tuesday night, the official Dutch royal family Instagram account uploaded a video of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12, clapping their hands and banging metal pot lids together as a gesture to applaud all the workers who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

After the applause, the 52-year-old monarch was the one to speak on behalf of the whole family.

“Applause from King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane to all health care workers, aid workers and everyone who keeps our country running, to support them in their fight against the corona virus and their commitment to the health of everyone in the Netherlands,” the post was captioned in Dutch.

The sweet video came about the same time the rest of the country publicly applauded and praised the health care and service workers who have kept working to make sure everyone’s needs are met during the crisis.

A video on Twitter showed public Dutch citizens standing on their balconies and doorsteps to clap and cheer in unison to show their full support for the workers.

At 8pm, people from across the Netherlands came outside – to their balconies, doorsteps, and more – all to clap and cheer on the country's healthcare workers who are keeping everyone safe. You could hear the clapping echoing throughout all of Amsterdam. 👏💖 pic.twitter.com/Qsh3a8so2R — Goodable (@Goodable) March 17, 2020

Amid growing concerns of the COVID-19, the Netherlands have also closed schools, bars and restaurants and canceled large gatherings in an attempt to contain the spread, according the government website. Though the country is not yet in shutdown like some of its European counterparts, many of its citizens are currently in self-isolation.

On Tuesday, 346 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Netherlands to 2,051 as of Wednesday morning. In total, 58 people have died from the virus, according the to government website.