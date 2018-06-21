The Crown's Set Designer Reveals How He Recreated Buckingham Palace's Most Private Spaces

The acclaimed Netflix series The Crown gives royal watchers a peek into the personal lives — and private spaces — of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, offering glimpses of meticulously recreated space in their home, Buckingham Palace.

In a new video series, Architectural Digest takes that voyeurism a step further, sitting down with the production designer of the series, Martin Childs, to spill all the behind-the-scenes details that go into bringing Elizabeth’s London to life.

RELATED: Helena Bonham Carter on Learning Princess Margaret’s Accent: ‘I’m Posh But Not That Posh’

Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Childs reveals the show used “six or seven different locations for the interior of Buckingham Palace.” For the Kennedy’s visit in season 2, for example, they filmed at Lancaster House, a government building that had the ornate architecture necessary to recreate the Throne Room. The set designers even outfitted it with real embroideries featuring the monarchs’ initials, “ER” for Elizabeth Regina, and “P” for Phillip.

RELATED: Big Little Lies’ Stunning Beach Houses are the HBO Series’ Real Breakout Stars

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In another scene filmed at Wilton House, which stands in for the Queen’s private sitting room, the tables are covered in family photos that actually feature the young actors that played the main characters in flash backs. “Every one of these details could withstand a close up,” says Childs.

For more secrets from the set, watch the full episode of Notes on a Set: The Crown above!