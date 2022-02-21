The Crown's Olivia Williams Sports Camilla's Signature Bob Cut in New Set Photos

Season five is expected to kick off in the early '90s and cover the dramatic breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage

Olivia Williams is getting into character as Camilla Parker Bowles on the set of The Crown.

The actress bears a striking resemblance to the future Duchess of Cornwall (and recently named future Queen Consort) in new photos from the set of season five of the hit Netflix show, which will premiere in November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing a long green coat, Williams sports Camilla's signature bob cut. The actress has replaced Emerald Fennell, who played the role of Camilla in seasons three and four.

The British actress, 53, rounds out the new cast, which also includes Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Season five is expected to kick off in the early '90s and cover the dramatic breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage.

The storyline may focus in part on 1992, which the Queen declared to be an "annus horribilis" (Latin for "horrible year"). It was the year in which three of her four children were separated from their spouses and a devastating fire hit Windsor Castle.

Olivia Williams filming as Camilla Parker Bowles Olivia Williams | Credit: Splash

The drama will likely carry through to 1995 when Diana gave a bombshell interview to the BBC's Panorama. During the sit-down, Diana famously said, "There were three of us in this marriage," referring to Charles' affair with Camilla.

Though season 5 was initially intended to be the series' curtain call, fans of the franchise can binge it guilt-free — the powers that be changed their minds and, to fans' great relief, promised that the historical drama will continue to rule Netflix queues for a final, sixth season.

Camilla Parker Bowles Camilla Parker Bowles | Credit: Shutterstock

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan said in July 2020. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."