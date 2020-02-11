The Crown's Emma Corrin Recreates Princess Diana's Iconic Look from Visit to N.Y.C. in 1989

Emma Corrin stuns, who plays Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, has recreated the royal’s iconic solo 1989 trip to New York City.

The actress was recently spotted filming in Manchester, England, which was transformed to look like New York City. She was seen wearing a recreation of the royal’s stunning beaded Victor Edelstein gown she wore to a $1,000-per-ticket charity gala held in her honor at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in February 1989.

At the event, the Princess of Wales watched the Welsh National Opera perform Verdi’s ”Falstaff,’ according to the New York Times.

“When the Princess first appeared in the box, the audience stood and the orchestra played ‘God Save the Queen,’ the Times wrote. “The Princess wore a long dress of white satin with a beaded bolero and carried a bouquet of white roses.”

Corrin, 24, perfectly channeled the princess’ beautiful blonde bob as she waved and smiling at onlookers on the red carpet.

The three-day trip was the Princess of Wales’ first official visit to the Big Apple, where she visited Henry Street Settlement, a halfway house for homeless families in Manhattan. While she was in the city, she also went to Harlem Hospital where she met with young patients with AIDS.

Corrin’s involvement with Peter Morgan’s award-winning Netflix drama’s fourth season was confirmed back in April.

In a statement released by the actress at the time, Corrin said she was thrilled to be portraying Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to marry Prince Charles and become Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal.”

“Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” she continued. “To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

Though an official release date has not yet been revealed — only that it will premiere in 2020 — there are rumors the fourth season will drop in November or December. It is expected that the upcoming season will examine Prince Charles, who will be played by Josh O’Connor, and Princess Diana’s relationship, with potential appearances from a young Prince William and Prince Harry, according to InStyle.