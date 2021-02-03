Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana on the hit series — and she wasn't the only cast member to receive a nomination

See The Crown's Emma Corrin's Unfiltered Reaction to Her First Golden Globe Nomination

The 25-year-old actress, who played Princess Diana on season four of The Crown , shared her unfiltered reaction to hearing her name called in the best actress in a television series — drama category on an Instagram story on Wednesday.

In a video of the moment — filmed from another person's phone — Corrin covers her face with her hands as she waits in anticipation. When her name is read, she hops off the couch and jumps around the room while cheering.

"Thank you thank you!" Corrin said in a statement following her nomination. "I am truly honored to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!"

She continued by recognizing the Netflix hit's cast and crew, including fellow Golden Globes nominee Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles.

"Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O'Connor who has so deservingly been recognized today as well," she said. "It has been a privilege to be part of The Crown family and to portray our version of Diana... 'Well, You Know, By Being A Mad Tree.' "

Corrin will be going head-to-head with fellow cast member Olivia Colman, who was nominated for her role as Queen Elizabeth. Other nominees in the category include Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark and Sarah Paulson for Ratched.

In addition to The Crown being up for best television series — drama, Gillian Anderson (who played Margaret Thatcher) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) also scored acting nominations for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film.

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in November, Corrin reacted to reports that the royal family and even members of British Parliament were unhappy with the Netflix drama's characterization of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' early relationship.

"I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And even with Diana, it's still very much fresh, everything that happens," the actress said. "So I do really understand if people would be upset."

Corrin also explained that The Crown creator Peter Morgan created a fictional series although it's based on real-life people.