The Crown's Emma Corrin Channels Princess Diana in Signature One-Shoulder Look

Emma Corrin has mastered the royal wave!

While filming new scenes for season 4 of The Crown at London’s famous Savoy Hotel, the actress channeled Princess Diana. The scene was replicating the royal’s arrival at the Barnado’s Champion Children Awards, which Diana attended on multiple occasions in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In the scene, Corrin, 24, waved to the crowd with a shy smile and placed a hand over her heart. For the shoot, she wore a watercolor dress in one of Princess Diana’s go-to styles — a one-shoulder neckline. Prince William and Prince Harry‘s mother wore similar pieces on multiple occasions, including banquets where she topped off the look with a glittering tiara. But the dress does not appear to be a direct replica of any of Diana’s real-life gowns.

Fans of the Netflix hit have seen Corrin in character — and perfectly recreating some of Diana’s iconic fashion moments — on multiple occasions, offering a few glimpses into season 4 of the drama. She has been spotted filming alongside actor Josh O’Connor, who portrays Prince Charles.

Corrin’s casting in the Netflix hit was confirmed back in April. In a statement released by the newcomer, Corrin said she was thrilled to be portraying Lady Diana Spencer, who went on to marry Prince Charles and become Diana, Princess of Wales.

“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal.”

“Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring,” she continued. “To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”

At Sunday’s SAG Awards, Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, leaped to the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama alongside Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne).

“Actually there are 249 members of The Crown cast, and we’re all working tomorrow and leaving in five minutes,” Bonham Carter shared.

A release date for the fourth season has not yet been confirmed.