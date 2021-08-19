Who Is Penny Knatchbull, Prince Philip's 'Constant Confidante' Coming to The Crown?

The woman called the "second-most important woman in the Duke of Edinburgh's life" will be played by Natasha McElhone in season 5 of The Crown

The Crown has already spent four seasons chronicling the ups and downs in Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 73-year marriage, but now another woman with whom the Duke of Edinburgh had a long-lasting relationship is entering the picture.

As played by Californication and The Truman Show actress Natascha McElhone, Penny Knatchbull will be introduced in season 5 of Netflix's fictional drama centered on the British royals.

So what do we know about the Countess of Mountbatten, once called the "keeper of secrets" for Prince Philip?

Penelope "Penny" Eastwood was born in London on April 16, 1953, just six weeks before Elizabeth's coronation.

An alumna of the London School of Economics, she married to Philip's godson, Norton Knatchbull, Lord Romsey on October 20, 1979. Not only did Prince Charles serve as Norton's best man, the Knatchbulls' eventual home — Broadlands in Hampshire — had been the destination where Philip and then-Princess Elizabeth spent their honeymoon in 1947. (Norton's school chum Charles also took Princess Diana to Broadlands for a few days during their 1981 honeymoon.)

Before the marriage that made Philip Penny's uncle, she had previously met the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen in 1974. Though Philip was 32 years Penny's senior, the pair developed a close friendship over the years, bonding over their love of outdoor activities and all things equestrian. Philip taught Penny the sport of carriage driving, according to Yahoo, and they often attended the Queen's beloved Royal Windsor Horse show alongside the monarch.

Philip and Penny's bond was forged in tragedy in 1991 when Lady Romsey, as she was known until 2010, lost her 5-year-old daughter Leonora to kidney cancer. Philip, whose family was also enduring trying times leading up to their 1992 "annus horribilis," offered his support. (The Knatchbulls' two older children, Nicholas and Alexandra, have since given them two grandchildren.)

But of course the pair shared plenty of happy times during their decades-long friendship — and even a spin or two on the dance floor.

In 2020's Prince Philip Revealed revealed, biographer Ingrid Seward wrote that, "When I saw Philip and Penny gilding around the dance floor at the Royal Yacht Squadron Ball during Cowes Week, neither of them gave a damn who saw them or what anyone might say."

Over the years, Seward says Penny, now 68, became the "second-most important woman in the Duke of Edinburgh's life — a constant confidante, loyal companion and 'keeper of secrets.'"

Penny remained a steady companion to Philip in his final years. She visited him frequently at Sandringham after his retirement in 2017, and she was one of the 30 invited guests when his funeral in April was drastically pared down due to COVID safety precautions.

"She looked heartbroken when she arrived at the funeral and she is heartbroken," aides told the Express at the time. "She's lost her best friend."

Jonathan Pryce will step into the role of Prince Philip for season 5 of The Crown, with Imelda Staunton ascending the throne to play the third and final Queen Elizabeth.