'The Crown' Stars Reveal More About 'Great Tensions' in Season 5 of Hit Netflix Drama

The cast of The Crown is revealing more about what we can expect from season 5 of the hit Netflix drama.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look at the newest installment in their hit historical series, which stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

"No institution is beyond reproach," said Staunton, 66, as the Queen, in the video's first moments, in a nod to a speech the late monarch gave to mark the 40th year of her reign over the United Kingdom. "And no member of it, either. 1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. It has turned out to be an annus horribillis."

Of the upcoming season, Staunton said in the clip, "It does start with people questioning, 'Do we need the monarchy?' 'Do we need the Queen?' And she has to ride that particular storm."

"Season 5 plays against a period of real criticism and uncertainty and unconfidence," shared The Crown creator/writer Peter Morgan. "It's quite shocking how overtly critical people were of the monarchy at that time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Imelda Staunton in The Crown season 5 (2022).

West, 53, addressed the "great tensions" in the season, "between this 1950s outlook on the monarchy and on public life and on marriage, and the modern-day and how they clash."

"Diana really represents the modern day and Charles is sort of caught between the two," added West, who succeeds Josh O'Connor in the role.

Debicki — who takes over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin in season 4 — said her character "becomes more and more removed from the rest of the royal family" in season 5, "as a result of the marriage breaking down" with Charles.

"That, of course, sort of encourages her to grow other pieces of her life and attempt to sort of recoup control of the ones that feel like they're spiraling," explained the actress, 32.

As for the future queen consort, "Camilla goes from being a sort of … 'close friend' of Charles to being the subject of media scrutiny," said Williams, 54.

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown season 5 (2022).

Staunton admitted that the new cast members have the first four seasons "in [their] heads" as they filmed the fifth, "as well as the research, as well as our own history of looking at those characters, those real people."

"So all those layers you've got, hopefully, will carry us through," she said.

For Debicki, "The challenge of it really motivated me," she revealed in the clip. "Most of the time, it just keeps pushing you to either find new ways to approach it, or to sort of get around the added layers of pressure."

The featurette concluded with Staunton, as the Queen, saying a speech, "If we can't admit the errors of our past, what hope for reconciliation can there be?"

The Crown season 5 premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.