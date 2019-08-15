The Crown Showrunner Isn't Ruling Out Helen Mirren as the Next Queen Elizabeth: 'She Loves the Show'

Image zoom Helen Mirren; Queen Elizabeth Dave Benett/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Will Helen Mirren reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II? If it’s up to The Crown‘s showrunner, the answer is yes!

Although two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Peter Morgan has not discussed the idea with the actress — who played the monarch onstage in The Audience and onscreen in The Queen, as well as British queens Charlotte and Elizabeth I — it’s not out of the realm of possibilities.

“She loves the show,” he tells EW in their September cover story. “She thought there was nothing left to say, and I think she’s really surprised.”

After two seasons of the Netflix hit, the entire cast was replaced to portray the historical figures as they aged. Claire Foy’s portrayal of Queen Elizabeth won her an Emmy — and now Olivia Colman (who also has a few royal roles under her belt) has taken over for seasons three and four.

Image zoom Helen Mirren in The Queen Pathe/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s horrendous,” Colman joked to EW. “Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment. You’re saying all the worst things, thanks!”

It’s expected that Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and the rest of the royal family will be recast again for the show’s final seasons.

Image zoom Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Image zoom Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Colman says she was “incredibly uncool” about accepting the role of Queen Elizabeth.

“The producers went, ‘So…’ [I said,] ‘Yes! Yes! I’m really excited! Thank you very much!’ I loved the first two seasons,” she explained.

Image zoom Julian Broad for EW

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The third season, which spans 1964 to 1977, stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Netflix announced Monday that season 3 of the royal drama will premiere Sunday, Nov. 17.