The Crown: See Photos of the Queen's Only Daughter Princess Anne in Her Rarely Seen Early Years

1950
Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip welcomed their second child (their first and only daughter), Princess Anne, on August 15, 1950.
1955
While her mother settled into life as monarch, the little royal enjoyed simple childhood joys — like pushing her baby doll around in a carriage!
1964
Princess Anne took after her mother’s love of horses and became a competitive rider.
1967
As a teenager, Princess Anne and Prince Charles began accompanying their parents on royal tours. In 1967, they visited the Isles of Scilly.
1968
The entire family, including a teenage Anne and the family dogs, posed for photos on the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor.
1969
Princess Anne and her grandmother, Philip’s mother Princess Alice, enjoyed a glam movie night at the Warner Theatre.
1969
Anne met dignitaries from around the world, including when President Richard Nixon visited Buckingham Palace.
1969
Princess Anne is all grown up! The Princess Royal is seen here on the grounds of Sandringham before the 1969 royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.
1969
Queen Elizabeth lunches with Prince Philip and their children Princess Anne and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in Berkshire around 1969. A camera is set up to film for Richard Cawston’s BBC documentary Royal Family, which followed the royal family over a period of a year.
1973
Anne dons a tiara and rides alongside her mother in the Irish State Coach as they drive to Westminster for the ceremonial opening of the new session of Parliament.
1973
Princess Anne was walked down the aisle by her father at her 1973 wedding to Mark Phillips.
1973
The beautiful bride joined her family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
1976
Princess Anne competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.
1980
A young royal mother! Anne and Mark welcomed their son, Peter, in Nov. 1977. Daughter Zara joined in 1981.