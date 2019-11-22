The Crown: See Photos of the Queen's Only Daughter Princess Anne in Her Rarely Seen Early Years

Princess Anne is the breakout star of season 3 of The Crown — and the real-life royal is just as captivating! See the Queen's only daughter through the years
By Stephanie Petit
November 22, 2019 11:12 AM

1 of 15

1950

Topical Press Agency/Getty

Queen Elizabeth (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip welcomed their second child (their first and only daughter), Princess Anne, on August 15, 1950.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

1955

Ziggy Jacobsen/REX/Shutterstock

While her mother settled into life as monarch, the little royal enjoyed simple childhood joys — like pushing her baby doll around in a carriage!

3 of 15

1964

PA Images via Getty

Princess Anne took after her mother’s love of horses and became a competitive rider.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

1967

Terry Fincher/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

As a teenager, Princess Anne and Prince Charles began accompanying their parents on royal tours. In 1967, they visited the Isles of Scilly.

Advertisement

5 of 15

1968

PA Images via Getty

The entire family, including a teenage Anne and the family dogs, posed for photos on the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor.

6 of 15

1969

WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty

Princess Anne and her grandmother, Philip’s mother Princess Alice, enjoyed a glam movie night at the Warner Theatre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

1969

Bettmann/Getty

Anne met dignitaries from around the world, including when President Richard Nixon visited Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

1969

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Princess Anne is all grown up! The Princess Royal is seen here on the grounds of Sandringham before the 1969 royal tour of Australia and New Zealand. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

1969

Hulton Archive/Getty

Queen Elizabeth lunches with Prince Philip and their children Princess Anne and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in Berkshire around 1969. A camera is set up to film for Richard Cawston’s BBC documentary Royal Family, which followed the royal family over a period of a year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

1973

PA Images via Getty

Anne dons a tiara and rides alongside her mother in the Irish State Coach as they drive to Westminster for the ceremonial opening of the new session of Parliament.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

1973

PA Images via Getty

Princess Anne was walked down the aisle by her father at her 1973 wedding to Mark Phillips.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

1973

Anwar Hussein/Getty

The beautiful bride joined her family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

1976

S&G/PA Images via Getty

Princess Anne competed in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

1980

Bettmann/Getty

A young royal mother! Anne and Mark welcomed their son, Peter, in Nov. 1977. Daughter Zara joined in 1981.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.