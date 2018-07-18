Helena Bonham Carter Is Cool Perfection in First Photo as Princess Margaret in The Crown

The first image of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming third season of The Crown dropped on Monday. And now the hit Netflix show has released a peek at Helena Bonham Carter as the British monarch’s rebellious and sometimes controversial younger sister Princess Margaret.

Early Wednesday, the show’s official Twitter account sent out a picture of Bonham Carter, 51, on the show.

Snapped at a side profile, the photos shows the actress holding a lit cigarette in her left hand, staring at it. She wears a brown coat and coordinating earring, her hair is pulled back in a bun and covered by a blue flower hat.

Netflix captioned the shot simply, “Hope.”

Later, the streaming service sent out a shot of Ben Daniels as Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones (a.k.a. Lord Snowden), captioning it “Hurt.”

Bonham Carter is replacing Vanessa Kirby on The Crown’s third and fourth seasons, which are expected to follow the Queen through the 1960s. Daniels is replacing Matthew Goode.

The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, decided to recast the roles rather than attempt to make the current actors look older with makeup. He previously told Variety of the decision, “You can’t ask someone to act middle-aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds.”

Rumors of Bonham Carter’s casting first spread in January, with Entertainment Weekly reporting she was near a deal. She was reportedly first being considered for the role of Queen Elizabeth, but it was decided that Margaret would be a better fit for the star.

Kirby, 30, seemed to confirm the deal was done weeks later by posting a photo of the two to Instagram alongside the caption, “Honored @thecrownnetflix.”

“Oh my God, I’m in full grieving process,” Kirby later told PEOPLE about saying goodbye to the role.

In May, Netflix finally made it officially by posting the news to Twitter.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Bonham Carter said in a statement included in the announcement. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter than Vanessa.”

Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/Rf5EAckD3c — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) May 3, 2018

The two-time Oscar nominee certainly has the pedigree to play the role of Queen Elizabeth’s younger, rebellious sister. The Harry Potter and Howard’s End actress played Margaret’s mom, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in the 2010 movie The King’s Speech (Ironically, so has Coleman, who took on the part in 2012’s Hyde Park on Hudson).

Bonham Carter’s Crown links continue with her grandmother Violet, who was one of Churchill’s closest female friends. Violet was the daughter of former Prime Minister H.H. Asquith and was a formidable politician herself, serving as the President of the Liberal Party between 1945 and 1947. In 1915, she married her father’s Principal Private Secretary Sir Maurice Bonham Carter. Their son Raymond is Helena’s father.

Princess Margaret and Helena Bonham Carter Mike Lawn/Fox Photos/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

Difficulty of a life in the public eye captured so well in the first two seasons of The Crown is not lost on Bonham Carter either.

“I’ve always had respect for them as individuals,” Bonham Carter told PEOPLE of the royal family in 2011 while promoting The King’s Speech. “I’ve never had any envy for that kind of life. The sheer amount of duty! You also don’t have too much personal freedom. It is a gift to know how to be a public figure.”

That doesn’t mean playing Princess Margaret came easy. In June, Bonham Carter revealed she was still polishing up her accent for the role.

“I’m posh, but not that posh!” she joked when asked if the royal’s accent would come easy for her during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show. She added, “I’ve got two weeks to prepare so I’ve got to find her character soon.”

The Crown, which tracks the Queen’s ascension to and tenure atop the monarchy, recently nabbed 13 Emmy nominations — including one for outstanding drama series and nods for Claire Foy, Kirby, Matt Smith, and Goode. The nominations brought Netflix’s 2018 total to 112.