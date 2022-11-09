The Crown is bowing out with one final season.

While the recently released fifth season was originally intended to be the show's last, Netflix announced that the series would be extended to season 6 in 2020.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan previously said in a statement.

With the additional season, most stars from season 5 are expected to reprise their roles, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, but there will also be a few new additions joining the cast.

From the new cast members to what time period the new season will cover, here's everything to know about The Crown season 6.

Which cast members are returning for The Crown season 6?

Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Most cast members from season 5 are expected to return, including Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Who is joining the cast of The Crown season 6?

Diana Field Photography; Jo Hooper; Kim Hardy

In September 2022, Netflix announced which actors would be playing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (now the Prince and Princess of Wales) in the new season. Newcomer Meg Bellamy will take on the role of Kate, while Prince William will be portrayed by two actors, Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey, as his character ages.

The following month, Netflix released a casting call looking for a young actor to play William's brother Prince Harry in the new season as well, though a casting announcement hasn't been made.

What is The Crown season 6 about?

Netflix

While season 5 largely focused on the end of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, the plot of the final season will reportedly have a larger focus on William and Harry than in previous seasons.

Furthermore, it's speculated that with Kate's casting, the show will depict the beginning of her romance with Prince William during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Photos from set showing Debicki wearing an outfit reminiscent of what she wore the day before she died in 1997 indicate that the series will also showcase Diana's final days. That being said, Netflix confirmed to PEOPLE that the moment of impact of Diana's Paris car crash will be excluded from the series.

When will The Crown season 6 take place?

Keith Bernstein/Netflix

The time period for season 6 will reportedly cover the late '90s and early 2000s, likely starting with Princess Diana's death in 1997 and ending in 2001, when Prince William and Kate Middleton started dating at St. Andrews.

When did The Crown season 6 start filming?

BACKGRID / SplashNews.com

The sixth season began filming in September 2022 but production was briefly suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

"The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan wrote in a statement to Deadline.

A few days later, filming resumed in Spain as Debicki was seen on set recreating Princess Diana's trip to Bosnia in 1997.

When will The Crown season 6 be released?

Alex Bailey/Netflix

The Crown season 6 currently does not have a release date. However, seeing as production just started in September 2022, it's likely that the final season won't premiere until late 2023.