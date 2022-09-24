Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Season 5 of 'The Crown'

The Crown continues.

On Saturday, Netflix announced the premiere date for the next season of its hit royal drama during the virtual Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event festival. The streamer confirmed that season 5 of The Crown will hit the platform on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The next chapter will be the penultimate season for the show inspired by the lives of the British royal family. Though plans are in motion and actors have been cast for season 6, series creator Peter Morgan previously confirmed to Deadline that the curtains will close thereafter.

"The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen], and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Morgan said in a statement after Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Cameras did stop rolling for a few days, and production on season 6 resumed in Spain on September 14.

Alex Bailey/Netflix

Throughout the series, The Crown has cast new actors to reflect the royals aging through the decades. Season 5 is set to star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

West's teenage son Seamus will also appear as a young Prince William. Earlier this month, the real-life father and son were pictured together on set recreating William's Eton drop-off day in 1995.

SplashNews.com

Netflix previously revealed The Crown's fifth chapter would debut in November, with Staunton sharing the news in a Twitter video.

"I'm delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses. I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set," the 66-year-old actress said on set, regally seated at a desk much like the one the Queen used in real life.

"Hopefully I calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults. On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022."

Staunton takes the tiara from Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth in seasons 3 and 4 after Claire Foy originated the part in seasons 1 and 2. Both actresses won Emmys for their portrayal of the Queen.

During the week that Queen Elizabeth died, season 1 of The Crown shot to Netflix's Top 10, evidently connecting with a new audience for the first time.

Between September 5 and 11, Netflix subscribers streamed 17.6 million hours of The Crown, bringing the historical hit's first season to No. 7 on Netflix's Top 10 English-language series chart, Variety reported.

"HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers," Netflix said in a statement, obtained by the outlet.