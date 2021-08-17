The Crown's latest installment began filming in July, and Netflix's dramatic interpretation of the British royals' lives, loves and losses will continue to reign on Netflix for through season 6

The Crown Season 5: Everything We Know So Far...

There's a new Queen in this Crown — not to mention a new Charles, Diana, Margaret and Anne ... just to name a few!

As we wait for Netflix to reveal exactly when season 5 of its hit historical drama The Crown will premiere, the streamer has been giving hints and glimpses of what's to come when the fictionalized British royals return to our screens.

Here's what we know so far ...

Debicki Dazzles as Diana

Netflix shared its first official look at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles on August 17.

The duo of new photos shows Debicki channeling Diana with impressive depth and nuance. She's stretched out in a thoughtful, even doleful, recline with a mysterious letter on her lap. Meanwhile, West's Charles looks similarly pensive. Whether he's worried or regretful is unclear as he stares into the middle distance on what appears to be one of the royals' country estates.

Debicki takes the tiara from Emma Corrin, who embodied Diana in an Emmy-nominated entree into the series in season 4.

When Netflix announced The Great Gatsby actress' casting news last year, Debicki described the role as an honor: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

On August 5, the Australian actress brought Diana's day-to-day to life while filming at the Ardverikie Estate in Scotland. The 30-year-old star channeled the Princess of Wales in a blazer and jeans during a stroll on set with two young actors in matching striped shirts, appearing to play her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

A younger William and Harry were last seen together onscreen in episode 9 of season 4 of The Crown, singing in the backseat of their mother's car while driving to Highgrove. The latest chapter of the fictional drama will likely watch them grow up even more.

The Rest of New Cast Is Stepping into Character

Before dropping the official photos Prince and Princess of Wales, the show released a season 5 shot of Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton, 65, as the long-serving monarch — complete with a steady gaze, delicate pearls and her signature handbag.

The Harry Potter actress has also been spotted twice on set in Scotland (and at sea, no less!), filming with two men and Claudia Harrison, who takes the reins as Princess Anne.

The new season will also see these additions: Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Johnny Lee Miller as John Major, whose 1990–97 tenure as Prime Minister sheds light on which years the years the show will cover.

Season 5 Will Explore the Early '90s

Though much of the project remains under wraps, season 5 — which began filming in July — is slated to explore the early 1990s. It will be a rocky road for the royals, with the dissolution of Charles and Diana's marriage just one lowlights for the Windsors.

The storyline may focus in part on 1992, which the Queen declared to be an "annus horribilis" (Latin for "horrible year"), speculates Variety. It was the year in which three of her four children were separated from their spouses and a devastating fire hit Windsor Castle.

Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC Princess Diana during her Panorama interview | Credit: PA Images

The drama will likely carry through to 1995, when Diana gave a bombshell interview to the BBC's Panorama in 1995, according to Deadline. The scandal from the watershed interview continues even today, with Prince William slamming journalist Martin Bashir's tactics as "deceitful" following an official inquiry.

It remains unclear whether Princess Diana's tragic death will be covered in season 5.

Netflix Is Hanging Up Its Crown After Season 6

Though season 5 was initially intended to be the series' curtain call, fans of the franchise can binge it guilt-free — the powers that be changed their minds and, to fans' great relief, promised that the historical drama will continue to rule Netflix queues for a final, sixth season.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan said in July 2020. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Season 6 will take the royals to the early 2000s; though the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met at St. Andrew's around then, a character channeling Kate Middleton is not expected to grace the small screen.