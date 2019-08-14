See New Photos of Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter as Royal Sisters in The Crown

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and more are officially in royal mode.

The new cast of The Crown gave a sneak peek of the next season of the Netflix hit, posing in costume for the cover of EW‘s September issue. Colman, who is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, and Bonham Carter, who replaces Vanessa Kirby as the monarch’s sister Princess Margaret, sport tiaras, gowns and long white gloves for the portraits — including a shot where Bonham Carter makes a pouty face as she faces her onscreen sibling.

The third and fourth seasons will also star Tobias Menzies (of Game of Thrones and Outlander), who is replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip. His resemblance to the Queen’s husband is uncanny in the photos by Julian Broad as he wears a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Cover of EW September issue Julian Broad for EW

Image zoom Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies Julian Broad for EW

Image zoom Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth Julian Broad for EW

Bonham Carter also had some fun with Ben Daniels, who plays Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones. Although the new season will follow the demise of their marriage, the duo showed off the more fun side of their relationship by posing on a chaise lounge. Bonham’s character keeps her tiara on for a few photos by her husband.

“[They’re] completely addicted to each other,” Daniels told EW. “Even right up until the minute they were getting divorced, they still had a really strong physical relationship. People often said that it was like foreplay for them, having a big row. They would have these huge rows and then amazing sex.”

Image zoom Ben Daniels and Helena Bonham Carter Julian Broad for EW

Image zoom Ben Daniels and Helena Bonham Carter Julian Broad for EW

RELATED: Olivia Colman Returns to The Crown After Oscar Win – See Her as a Middle-Aged Queen Elizabeth!

The third season, which spans 1964 to 1977, also stars Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Image zoom Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth Julian Broad for EW

Image zoom Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip Julian Broad for EW

Netflix announced Monday that season 3 of the royal drama will premiere Sunday, Nov. 17.

A teaser for the new season shows Colman as the monarch appear through an opened door, then stare directly into the camera.