Everything Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter Have Said About The Crown Season 3

Helena Bonham Carter is The Crown‘s new Princess Margaret — and she’s had some real-life run-ins with the royal.

Speaking to EW during a photo shoot for the magazine’s September cover, the actress revealed that her uncle was “actually very close” to the Queen’s younger (and often eccentric) sister.

“She was pretty scary,” the actress recalled. “At one point, she met me at Windsor Castle and she said, ‘You are getting better, aren’t you?’ ” (She “presumes” Princess Margaret’s comment referred to her acting.)