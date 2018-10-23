The Crown Season 3 Has Cast Its Young 'Chain-Smoking, Serial Snogger' Camilla

Welcome to the royal family, Emerald Fennell!

Netflix’s The Crown announced on Twitter Tuesday that the British actress, 33, would be playing a young Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, née Camilla Shand, for the show’s third season.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown,” Fennell said. “I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut.”

RELATED: 10 Books to Read If You Love The Crown

Emerald Fennell will play Camilla Shand in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/vQVnOWzaN9 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 23, 2018

Fennell’s previous acting credits include the BBC’s Call the Midwife and The Danish Girl.

Each season of the show runs the course of about a decade for the characters, and now that the first two seasons have finished, the cast is being switched out completely. Prince Charles (previously Julian Baring) in seasons 3 and 4 will be played by Josh O’Connor, who starred in the 2017 film God’s Own Country.

RELATED: Claire Foy Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: ‘Bloody Hell!’

Recent photos from the set show the pair recreating a famous moment between the real Charles and Camilla from 1975. They were photographed standing together by a tree at a polo match after they had split when the prince joined the Royal Navy two years before.

Josh O'Connor and Emerald Fennel as [ent-hotlink id="18511" href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" title="Prince Charles"] and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for The Crown Splash News

Prince Charles talking to Camilla Parker Bowles at a polo match in July 1975 REX/Shutterstock

Season two of The Crown left Princess Anne, played by Lyla Barrett-Rye, in her mid-teens. The role will be reclaimed by another Call the Midwife alum, Erin Doherty. Olivia Colman of The Night Manager and Tobias Mezies of Outlander will play Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for seasons 3 and 4, replacing Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

RELATED VIDEO: See Tobias Menzies as The Crown’s New Prince Philip for the First Time

Helena Bonham Carter will be take over for Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret (despite Carter’s concerns about her accent not being posh enough!), and Ben Daniels will be play her husband, Lord Snowdon, instead of Matthew Goode.

RELATED: Matt Smith Told Tobias Menzies to ‘Make Sure’ Salaries Are ‘Even’ While Starring on The Crown

The third season of the six-series show began filming in July 2018 and will be released sometime in 2019, according to BBC. It’s unclear exactly what year it will be in the life of Colman’s Queen when the show picks up again. One of the few major events that have been confirmed for the upcoming season is the breakdown of Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon’s relationship. (They divorced in 1978.) The last episode of season two took place in 1964.