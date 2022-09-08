'The Crown' to 'Stop Filming' After Queen Elizabeth's Death as Creator Calls Drama 'a Love Letter' to Monarch

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch after taking the title of Queen in 1952

By
Published on September 8, 2022 03:59 PM

The Crown is paying respect to its legendary inspiration as the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Crown is a love letter to [the Queen] and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," creator Peter Morgan wrote in a statement to Deadline. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Director Stephen Daldry previously told Deadline the series — which has been in production on its fifth and penultimate season since last year — has long had plans in place in the event of the historic monarch's death.

"None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do," he said after the Emmy-winning Netflix drama made its debut in 2016.

A sixth and final season of the show — which has chronicled decades of the monarch since a young Prince Elizabeth's ascent to the throne after her 1947 wedding day to Prince Philip — has been commissioned by Netflix but is not expected to dramatize present-day events.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the immediate future of the series, including whether it will move forward with an anticipated fall premiere.

Olivia Colman <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
Netflix; Getty

Claire Foy won three Emmys for her portrayal of the Queen in seasons 1 and 2, including a 2021 statuette for her guest appearance in a season 4 flashback. Olivia Colman took over the role in seasons 3 and 4, also winning an Emmy last year for her portrayal of the monarch in season 4. Imelda Staunton will sit atop the throne for seasons 5 and 6.

Staunton has admitted said the public's familiarity with Queen Elizabeth was nerve-racking as she prepared to embody a fictionalized version of the monarch. "I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with," she said during an episode of BBC radio's Woman's Hour in 2021.

the-crown
Claire Foy in The Crown. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Season 6 of the series is already planned, and casting has begun for some of the modern monarchs. Prince William and Kate Middleton actors were chosen, with Meg Bellamy playing Middleton and two actors — 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey — splitting the role of William.

The Crown's Imelda Staunton is seen filming scenes in Scotland as <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II. Crew were busy filming a boat scene in the harbor town of Macduff, Scotland.
SplashNews.com

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in Britain's history after she assumed the title of Queen in 1952.

Buckingham Palace shared news of the Queen's declining health on Thursday morning, noting that she remained "comfortable" but her doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

Hours later, the palace announced the monarch had died at age 96 and that her first-born son, known until today as Prince Charles, will accede to the throne as King Charles III.

Related Articles
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Newcomers cast as Prince Willam and Kate Middleton for The Crown series 6 Meg Bellamy; Rufus Kampa; Ed McVey
'The Crown' Casts Prince William and Kate Middleton — See Actors Side-by-Side with Royal Counterparts
Princess Diana at Prince William first day at Eton; Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki in scenes from 1995
'The Crown' Recreates Princess Diana's School Drop-Off for Prince William as Season 5 Films
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles III: New Title Confirmed by Clarence House
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016
US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
queen elizabeth, prince charles
King Charles Mourns Mother Queen Elizabeth in Official Statement: 'Moment of the Greatest Sadness'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12973384md) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
When Will Queen Elizabeth's Funeral and King Charles' Coronation Take Place?
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
The Longest-Reigning British Monarchs
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth Appoints New Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland – a Royal First
queen elizabeth II and prince charles
Why Prince Charles Won't Wear a Crown Yet — How British Royal Succession Works
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
'The Crown' Is Searching for an Actor to Play 'Significant Role' of Young Prince William
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles
Prince Charles Had a Rare Reaction to His Portrayal on 'The Crown'
NOTTINGHAM - JUNE 13: Queen Elizabeth ll and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
How Kate Middleton's Approach to Motherhood Differs from Queen Elizabeth