Heavy is the head that wears The Crown. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton all risen to the challenge of playing Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix hit, bringing grace and gumption to each season of her life. Ahead of the season 5 premiere on Nov. 9, here's what the three stars have said about portraying the Queen on the small screen.

Claire Foy, Season 1

Foy, 38, told Variety she was "very proud" to originate the role of the Queen in season 1 of The Crown, released November 2016. "I found she's very challenging as a person for me to play because we're not massively similar — vocally, physically, and she's very in a control, stoic person," she told the magazine before the show premiered. "That's what I thought would be brilliant about it. I would have to get involved and go the whole way." Foy added that she did "loads of research" to prepare for the part, starting with the Queen's style of speaking. "The voice was a good way into it. It wasn't so much her voice but the voice of the time. It was so different from how we speak now," she said. "That was key to get my head around. I love watching the old family videos of them in private life."

Claire Foy, Season 2

Foy went on to win the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series in 2017 and would take the same statuette for reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth in season 2 of The Crown in 2018. Before the second season came out, the actress spoke to The Wrap about how her approach changed. "The first season was highly emotional, and this time around I've been able to enjoy the differences between me and her a bit more," she told the site. "It's very difficult to play someone who everyone has a preconception about and not sort of let that in — it's hard enough alone to imagine yourself as the Queen." Foy added that she found confidence in "anchoring" her portrayal of the Queen to the shock following the death of her father, King George VI. "It was there in Peter's writing, and I knew early on that the crux of the whole story was the fact that her father died," she said of creator Peter Morgan's storyline. "It was an earthquake."

Olivia Colman, Season 3

With a change of cast to reflect the passage of time, Queen Elizabeth's tiara passed to Colman, 48, for seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown. Before the third season hit the streamer in November 2019, the actress said she was inspired by Foy's portrayal as she took over the character. "I think I was doing an impression of Claire for the first couple of weeks' filming, definitely channeling her, but then I just started to do what the script says and I've fallen in love with the Queen," Colman told the Radio Times, per The Guardian. "She's changed my views on everything." Sparkling in the part, Colman was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for season 3 of The Crown and would win the prize for her playing the monarch in season 4.

Olivia Colman, Season 4

Colman opened up about feeling a hotter spotlight as she returned to the role of Queen Elizabeth before season 4 premiered in November 2020. Though she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite in 2019, the star said it didn't deter her nerves about playing Elizabeth. "It's definitely more daunting to play someone that everyone knows," she told Deadline. "The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn't sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that's slightly annoying… It's much harder to play people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about." On her own background before The Crown, she added, "I've never joined a show that's already been up and running and successful. But I was such an enormous fan of the show that I didn't really think about it."

Imelda Staunton, Season 5

All eyes are on Staunton, 66, who takes the reins as Queen Elizabeth in season 5 of royal drama, which hits Netflix Nov. 9. "I'm delighted to be here, inheriting the role of Queen Elizabeth from two outstanding actresses...I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set," Staunton said in a Twitter video released September 2021. "Hopefully I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults," she continued, seated at a desk much like the one the Queen used in real life. "On behalf of the cast and crew, we look forward to bringing you the next season of The Crown in November 2022."