The Crown: See the Latest Photos of Season 5's Prince William and Prince Harry on Set with Diana and Charles

The young actors playing Prince William and Prince Harry joined Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, who have taken on the roles of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, in filming The Crown season 5

Netflix's hit drama — which offers a fictional interpretation of the royals' lives behind palace doors — previously revealed its first official looks at Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana and Dominic West's Prince Charles, and now we're seeing the onscreen parents smiling with their boys in tow.

The images from set were taken at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, about an hour outside of London. As the show's royal family appears to be readying for a private flight, Charles and Diana are affectionate with the young princesses — a striking shift in mood from the Prince and Princess of Wales' fraught, fractured relationship at the end of season 4.

While little specifics have been shared about what's to come on The Crown, season 5 will undoubtedly chronicle the royals' inexorable march toward divorce. In real life, their separation was announced in December 1992, and the they finalized their split in August 1996. One year later, Diana died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.

In the new photos from set, Debicki is wearing the type of floral dress favored by Princess Diana in the early '90s, while West's Charles wears a timeless brown tweed suit and the young actors playing William and Harry coordinate in polo shirts, jeans and blue-and-white baseball jackets.

Netflix announced in August 2020 that Debicki, 31, would be taking over for Emma Corrin to step into the role of the Princess of Wales during The Crown's final two seasons. West, 51, assumes the role of Charles after Josh O'Connor played the future king in seasons 3 and 4.