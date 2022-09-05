'The Crown' Recreates Princess Diana's School Drop-Off for Prince William as Season 5 Films

Elizabeth Debicki is channeling her inner Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old Australian actress was recently seen on set as the Princess of Wales for her role in The Crown, filming a milestone moment in Prince William's teenage life.

For the season 5 scene, shot in Winchester, England, Debicki layered a cerulean blazer over a belted black dress with a matching handbag and pumps, just like Diana did in September 1995 to join Prince Charles (played in the show by Dominic West) and drop off their eldest son at the elite Eton College. Landing the look, the Tenet star also wore a replica of the princess' sapphire and diamond engagement ring on her hand.

Fans got a first glimpse of Senan West in character as teenage William. It was announced last year that Dominic's real-life 13-year-old son will play a younger version of the future king in The Crown's latest installment. At the time, Variety reported that Senan would appear in the final episodes of the fifth season after his audition tape "caught the attention of the show's producers."

As seen on set, Senan and Dominic strolled in suits similar to those worn by the royals for drop-off day. Though Prince Harry, then 10, also joined his parents and brother for the important morning at the prestigious institute, an onscreen counterpart was not seen in the snaps. (In real life, Prince Harry would also enroll at Eton in 1998.)

While the cameras continue to roll for the Netflix drama's next chapter, casting news was revealed last week for the roles of Prince William and his future wife, Kate Middleton, in season 6 of the royal drama.

While newcomer Meg Bellamy will play Kate, Prince William will be portrayed by multiple actors as the character ages: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey. All three young actors will count The Crown as their first professional television appearance.

Although The Crown's creators have said they have no plans to catch up to modern times, it's speculated that the show will depict the beginning of William and Kate's romance during their time together at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

The show will also cover the events surrounding the death of Princess Diana. Prince William was 15 and Prince Harry was 12 at the time of their mother's death.

Though season 5 was initially intended to be the hit series' curtain call, creators changed their minds and promised that the historical drama will continue to rule the streamer's queues for a sixth and final season.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," creator Peter Morgan said in July 2020. "To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."