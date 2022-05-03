Elizabeth Debicki and Emma Corrin both play Princess Diana on screen, but their Met Gala looks went in different directions

The Crown's Two Princess Dianas Hit the Met Gala Red Carpet — 26 Years After Diana Herself

The two stars who portray Princess Diana in The Crown followed in the late royal's footsteps at the Met Gala on Monday night.

Emma Corrin, who played the role of the Princess of Wales in season 4 of the Netflix drama, and Elizabeth Debicki, who is taking over the part of the People's Princess in the series' upcoming season, both hit the red carpet on Monday night for the year's biggest night in fashion.

It comes 26 years after Princess Diana made her only Met Gala appearance in 1996, just three months after her highly publicized divorce from Prince Charles was finalized. For the New York City outing, Diana wore a blue silk slip dress designed by John Galliano, who was then creative director of Dior and who the event's theme was honoring that year.

With spaghetti straps and lace trim, the look was daring by royal standards — but Princess Diana had been experimenting with less conservative looks following her breakup with Prince Charles, including her famous "Revenge Dress," worn in June 1994 on the night that Prince Charles confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful to her.

Princess Diana completed her look with a 70-carat sapphire and pearl choker necklace paired with sapphire earrings.

Like her on-screen character, Debicki also wore Dior for her third Met Gala, fittingly as the Australian actress was recently announced as an ambassador for Dior jewelry. She sported a long-sleeved cream lace gown from the house's SS22 haute couture collection, accessorized with a gold headband.

Meanwhile, Corrin went with a Miu Miu ensemble inspired by New York socialite Evander Berry Wall, who was dubbed "King of the Dudes" in the 1880s, sticking to the night's "Gilded Glamor and White Tie" theme. The Crown alumna sported a top hat with a waistcoat and shorts set topped with a checked cape coat.

Corrin completed the look with jewelry from Cartier as well as a pocket watch.

