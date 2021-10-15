Elizabeth Debicki steps into the role of the Princess of Wales for The Crown season 5, which will premiere on Netflix in late 2022

The Crown's Princess Diana Makes a Splash in a Bold Print While Filming on a Yacht in Mallorca

The (TV) royals' Mediterranean tour continues!

The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki slipped into a bold printed top and a coordinating skirt to recreate another moment from the final years of Princess Diana's life.

Debicki was joined by Dominic West as Prince Charles in a casual blue shirt, plus T-shirt-clad child actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley, who are playing Prince William and Prince Harry.

These latest scenes for season 5 have been filmed in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, though they appear to be re-creating a family trip to Italy the royals took in 1991 — a trip that many believe signaled a breaking point for Charles and Diana's fractured marriage (they separated in December 1992 and finalized their divorce in August 1996).

The actors were seen on the Christina O yacht, famously once owned by former U.S. First Lady Jackie Kennedy and Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis. Earlier this week, the Crown stars filmed scenes aboard a yacht in the same wardrobe they wore while shooting in early September at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, about an hour outside of London.

As more images from set are released, it becomes clearer that The Crown's penultimate season will present a dramatized version of the Princess of Wales coming into her own as a global icon as she stepped away from her turbulent marriage. During this time, she was navigating coparenting with Charles and facing intense scrutiny as she found her voice, both as an activist and as a woman.

The show recently cast Khalid Abdalla as Diana's boyfriend Dodi Fayed, with whom she had a whirlwind courtship and was seen wearing similarly bold swimsuits in southern Europe during the final weeks of both their lives. So we can expect to get the show's take on her controversial final relationship.

