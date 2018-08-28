See Tobias Menzies as The Crown's New Prince Philip for the First Time

The first glimpse of The Crown‘s new Prince Philip is here.

The Netflix series’ official Twitter account shared the first photo of Tobias Menzies as Philip early Tuesday, captioning the shot, simply, “Ambition.”

In the image, Menzies, 44, gazes into the distance wearing a tux and royal regalia.

The Netflix show announced in March that Menzies, who has appeared in shows including Outlander and Game of Thrones, would replace Matt Smith, 35, in the role of Queen Elizabeth‘s husband. Menzies is portraying a middle aged version of Philip, who is now 97.

The show has previously dropped new photos of Olivia Colman, 44, as Queen Elizabeth, and Helena Bonham Carter, 52, as Princess Margaret. Josh O’Connor, 28, will play Prince Charles, Marion Bailey, 67, will take on the Queen Mother, and Erin Doherty will appear as Princess Anne.

Each season of the show covers a decade, and the cast has been entirely replaced following the first two seasons. The Crown‘s third season, which started filming in July 2018, will be released in 2019, according to BBC.

Smith has already doled out some advice for his successor. Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in August, Smith joked that he told Menzies “Don’t do it,” before advising more seriously, “I told him a good book to read by Philip Eade called Young Prince Philip.”

He added, “I just said, ‘God, make sure they pay you enough — and make sure it’s even,’ ” a reference to the revelation in March that Claire Foy, 34, the show’s original Queen Elizabeth, was paid less than Smith.

In June, Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes publicly criticized The Crown‘s take on Prince Philip: “For me, I’m not completely comfortable with dramatizing people who are still alive and still living their lives,” he said.

Fellowes added, “Because I think it’s possible to be unfair. And in the second series, I didn’t think it was fair to Prince Philip, to the Duke of Edinburgh, based on very little.”