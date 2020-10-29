Meanwhile, Prince Charles is tasked with finding a woman that "people will love as a princess, and in due course, as queen"

Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher Face Off 'Woman to Woman' in New The Crown Trailer

The Crown is giving fans its first look at the tensions between Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

A new trailer for the Netflix drama's fourth season, streaming on November 15, shows how the monarch (portrayed by Olivia Colman) looked forward to having a female prime minister (played by Gillian Anderson) — however, the tides quickly turn.

"Two women running the show — that's the last thing this country needs," Tobias Menzies' Prince Philip says.

The Queen responds, "Perhaps that's exactly what this country needs."

The women challenge each other: the Queen warns Thatcher against making enemies, who simply replies that she's comfortable with having adversaries.

"I think we have enough respect for one another personally to ask ourselves some of the bigger questions, woman to woman," the prime minister is heard saying in a voiceover narration.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) is tasked with finding a woman who "people will love as a princess, and in due course, as queen."

Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) is seen rollerskating and dancing around the palace, as well as being swarmed by admirers and paparazzi.

Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) asks, "How many times will this family make the same mistakes, paying the consequences each time?"

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Corrin, 24, said taking on the role of the beloved British royal, — who died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36 — was intimidating at first.

Corrin explained that "there's a huge amount of pressure" that comes with the iconic territory. "Everyone has this ownership," she said of fans' connections to Diana, who was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. "[Expectations have been] overwhelming since the beginning."

