Perfect Pearls and Coifed Curls: See the First Image of The Crown's New Queen Olivia Colman

We finally have a first look at the makeover of The Crown‘s main monarch.

After two seasons on the throne of The Crown, Claire Foy — who originated the role of Queen Elizabeth II — has officially passed the reigns (and the reign) to Olivia Colman.

On Monday, The Crown’s Twitter account shared a photo of Colman in character for the first time with the caption “Patience.” In a pink suit and a set of pearls, with coifed hair and a cup of tea, Colman officially kicked off her time on the hit Neftlix series.

In an interview with emmy magazine last year, Foy revealed that she has spoken to Colman a few times since she was cast.

“It’s not mine anymore,” she said of the role, stating that she’s keeping her opinions to herself. “It’s someone else’s.”

But she did share one piece of advice: “Make sure you take care of yourself and don’t get too tired.”

The new cast — revamped to represent the royals in later decades — also features Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

RELATED: The Crown’s Set Designer Reveals How He Recreated Buckingham Palace’s Most Private Spaces

“Oh my God, I’m in full grieving process,” Vanessa Kirby told PEOPLE about her reaction to completing her stint as Princess Margaret.

The Crown, which tracks the Queen’s ascension to and tenure atop the monarchy, recently nabbed 13 Emmy nominations — including one for outstanding drama series and nods for Foy, Kirby, Matt Smith, and Matthew Goode. The nominations brought Netflix’s 2018 total to 112.

Foy previously won a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work on the show.