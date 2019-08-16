See the New Cast of The Crown Side-by-Side with the Real People They Play in the Netflix Hit

Although we won’t see her until season 4, this newcomer will play the future “People’s Princess.”

“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”