See the New Cast of The Crown Side-by-Side with the Real People They Play in the Netflix Hit

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth
After two seasons on the throne, Claire Foy officially passed the reigns (and the reign) to Olivia Colman. Netflix released this photo of the actress in costume ahead of season 3’s debut — and the tea-sipping character looks spot-on!
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip
Menzies, who has appeared in shows including Outlander and Game of Thrones, replaces Matt Smith in the role of Queen Elizabeth’s husband. Menzies is portraying a middle aged version of Philip, who is now 98.
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
Our first look at Carter as the British monarch’s rebellious and sometimes controversial younger sister Princess Margaret has us wanting more!
Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones
Princess Margaret’s husband also got a new actor in his shoes for the show’s third season. Series creator Peter Morgan decided to recast the roles rather than attempt to make the current actors look older with makeup. He previously told Variety of the decision, “You can’t ask someone to act middle-aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds.”
Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles
Prince Charles was just a child in the show’s first two seasons, but now O’Connor will play the heir as a young adult.
Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand
“I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown,” Fennell said of earning the role as the future Duchess of Cornwall. “I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut.”
Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer
Although we won’t see her until season 4, this newcomer will play the future “People’s Princess.”
“Beyond excited and honored to be joining The Crown for its fourth season,” Corrin said in a statement. “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”
Erin Doherty as Princess Anne
Doherty called the Queen’s only daughter “a woman of great strength and heart” in a statement announcing the casting.
Geraldine Chaplin as Wallis Simpson
Edward VIII forfeited his claim to the throne for American divorcée Wallis Simpson, later to be known as the Duchess of Windsor.
Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
Anderson is adding another dose of star power as Thatcher, who served as Britain’s first female prime minister from 1979 to 1990.
Charles Dance as Earl Mountbatten
While Greg Wise portrayed Prince Philip’s close relative Lord Louis Mountbatten in the first two seasons, the Game of Thrones actor (known for his role as Tywin Lannister in the series) is taking over the role.
Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother
“It’s a brilliant show, and we have a tough act to follow, but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother,” Bailey said after news of her casting was announced in July. “Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top-notch team.”
Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson
Wilson, who served two tenures as head of the UK government, is the latest Prime Minister to be featured on The Crown.
“I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan,” Watkins said. “Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia; and the whole team.”
David Wilmot as Arthur Scargill
Scargill was President of the National Union of Mineworkers during some of the most tumultuous years for British Industry. He eventually triumphed over Prime Minister Edward Heath.
Harry Treadaway as Roddy Llewellyn
When Princess Margaret was still married to Lord Snowdon, she was introduced her to landscape gardener, Llewellyn. At 25, he was 17 years younger than her — but he became a regular visitor to her private island in Mustique. Their love affair lasted eight years.