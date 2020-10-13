The new trailer also includes the first footage of Gillian Anderson in the role of Margaret Thatcher

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' 'Fairy Tale' Gets Dark in New Trailer for The Crown

It's only a matter of time before Princess Diana and Prince Charles' "fairy tale" comes to an end, a new trailer for The Crown's fourth season teases.

The new season, which premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix, introduces the romance between Queen Elizabeth's son and heir to the throne (played by Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (portrayed onscreen by Emma Corrin) — but viewers already know the marriage's tragic ending. A trailer released Tuesday includes the exciting start of the relationship — Diana laughing in a car with friends and dancing with Charles — then hints at it going wrong with foreboding music and clips of the prince screaming at Diana.

"Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made — a prince and princess on their wedding day," a voiceover plays. "But fairy tales usually end at this point, with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after.' As husband and wife live out their vows, loving and cherishing one another — sharing life’s splendors and miseries, achievements and setbacks — they will be transformed in the process. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins."

The trailer ends with Princess Diana in her wedding dress.

The new trailer also gives fans the first footage of Gillian Anderson in the role of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, seen curtsying deeply to Olivia Colman's Queen.

There is also tension between the Queen and Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), seen having a staredown before Philip walks away. Meanwhile, Princess Margaret, played by Helena Bonham Carter, is going through her own struggles, seen solemnly reflecting in a pool and sitting in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Corrin, 24, said taking on the role of the beloved British royal, — who died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36 — was intimidating at first.

Corrin explained that "there's a huge amount of pressure" that comes with the iconic territory. "Everyone has this ownership," she said of fans' connections to Diana, who was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. "[Expectations have been] overwhelming since the beginning."

