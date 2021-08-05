The Australian actress was seen on set with two young actors who appeared to be playing Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry

See the First Glimpse of Actress Elizabeth Debicki in Costume as Princess Diana in The Crown

The Crown's new Princess Diana is on set.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki was spotted filming the Netflix drama at the Ardverikie Estate in Scotland, giving the first look of the actress in character as Princess Diana. She was on set with two young actors in matching striped shirts who appeared to be playing Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Debicki, 30, has stepped into the role of the Princess of Wales The Crown's final two seasons, taking over for Emma Corrin's turn at the character in season 4. Netflix announced the casting decision in August 2020.

'The Crown' TV show on set filming Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown | Credit: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one," the actress, whose credits include roles in The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, said in a statement.

'The Crown' TV show on set filming Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown | Credit: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

After the show released the first official photo of Staunton in costume as the monarch, she has been spotted filming the series. The Harry Potter star, 65, was recently seen shooting with British actress Claudia Harrison — known for her roles in The IT Crowd, Humans and The Cat's Meow — as the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne.

After previously announcing that The Crown will end after the fifth season, creator Peter Morgan changed his mind and decided to extend the show.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan announced in July 2020. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."