'The Crown' Films Rare Moment a Young Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Snuck Out on VE Day

Viola Prettejohn and Beau Gadsdon looked joyful as they imagined the end of World War II

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 05:21 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Hit Netflix series "The Crown" filming shows Queen Elizabeth (Viola Prettejohn) and Princess Margaret (Beau Gadsdon) Celebrating the morning after VE Day 8th May 1945 with a walk down the Mall
Photo: Click Media/Dean/SplashNews.com

The Crown is turning back in time.

While season 5 of the show just premiered, cameras are already rolling for season 6 of Netflix's hit drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family, most recently filming a little-known moment in history.

Actresses Viola Prettejohn and Beau Gadsdon were pictured strolling down the Mall in London in character on Oct. 13 as a teenage Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. The pair seemed to be reenacting VE Day on May 8, 1945, celebrating the victory of Allied powers and the end of World War II. The momentous occasion saw crowds rushing the streets of London, and, in a rare move, the young royals were allowed out of Buckingham Palace to join them.

Though Prettejohn and Gadson walked up an empty Mall lined with streamers and debris, setting the scene that the princesses visited the morning after the news broke, Elizabeth and Margaret got even closer to the action in real life.

EXCLUSIVE: Hit Netflix series "The Crown" filming shows <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> (Viola Prettejohn) and Princess Margaret (Beau Gadsdon) Celebrating the morning after VE Day 8th May 1945 with a walk down the Mall
Click Media/Dean/SplashNews.com

In 2015, Buckingham Palace released a recording of the Queen's recollection of VE (Victory in Europe) Day on its 70th anniversary. The Queen previously made the comments in 1985.

After waving to the crowds gathered in front of the balcony at the palace "every hour" with their parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, Elizabeth, then 19, and Margaret, then 14, went incognito into the throngs of people to experience the ebullience first hand. The Independent reports that the princesses received permission from their parents to do so, and were escorted by a group of Grenadier Guards. No photos from the outing are known to exist.

EXCLUSIVE: Hit Netflix series "The Crown" filming shows <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> (Viola Prettejohn) and Princess Margaret (Beau Gadsdon) Celebrating the morning after VE Day 8th May 1945 with a walk down the Mall
Click Media/Dean/SplashNews.com

During WWII, the then-Princess Elizabeth served in a reserve unit and was also named Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. She said that she and Margaret were "terrified" of being recognized on VE Day, so she pulled her cap down over her eyes. The future Queen wore a uniform throughout the celebrations, as Prettejohn (looking just like original Elizabeth Crown actress Claire Foy!) did on set. However, a Grenadier Guards officer that was part of the 16-person party made Elizabeth push her hat back up as he "refused to be seen in the company of another officer improperly dressed."

King George VI and the Queen with Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and WinstonChurchill on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE-Day, London, 8th May 1945
Culture Club/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Recalling the ruckus, Queen Elizabeth said, "We cheered the King and Queen on the balcony and then walked miles through the street. I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief."

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season 6 of The Crown, which shows creator Peter Morgan has previously said will be its final installment.

Related Articles
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
How Queen Elizabeth Showed Her Strength in Moments of Tragedy and Heartbreak Over 96 Years
Royals VE Day
Queen Elizabeth Recalls Going Incognito 75 Years Ago Today to Mark End of WWII
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Wears Military Uniform to Lay Prince of Wales Wreath at Remembrance Sunday Service
The Crown Season 5 Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth Credit: Netflix
Fact-Checking 'The Crown' — How Much of Season 5 Is True and What Is Complete Fiction?
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip
The Landmarks Lining Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession Route
Elizabeth Trains As A.T.S. Officer. Princess Elizabeth seated at the driving wheel of an ambulance. She has undergone a course of driving instruction at the centre. Photographs of Princess Elizabeth who is a second subaltern in the A.T.S. undergoing training at an A.T.S. Training Centre in Southern England. April 1, 1945.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Devotion to the British Armed Forces
the crown cast
Meet the Cast of Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 5
Diana Princess of Wales walks through a village area of Sarajevo; This scene sees actress Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana and recreates her trip to Bosnia in 1997
Filming on 'The Crown' Resumes in Spain Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
Elizabeth Debicki
Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Season 5 of 'The Crown'
the-crown
Season 1 of 'The Crown' Hits Netflix's Top 10 List After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Coffin
All About Queen Elizabeth's Hearse, Which She Helped Design
September 8, 2022, UK: A double rainbow is seen over Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, London, following a rain shower. (Credit Image: © Ian West/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Rainbow Appears Over the Palace of Westminster Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral