The Crown Recreates Princess Diana and Prince Charles's Infamous Italy Trip — Compare with the Real Photos

The Crown has hit the high seas!

New photos from Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Netflix's royal drama is filming season 5 — show Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as the spitting images of Princess Diana and Prince Charles aboard a yacht. Debicki emulates the late Princess of Wales in a floral dress and sunglasses, while West was photographed in a suit also sporting shades.

They appear to be recreating the royal couple's 1991 trip to Italy, which was said to be a breaking point in the later years of the royal couple's turbulent marriage. Joining for filming were actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley, who will play Prince William and Prince Harry.

(Another possibility is that they're filming Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Seville Expo '92, the Universal Exposition in Spain that took place in May 1992.)

Elizabeth Debicki Dominic West Princess Diana Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West; Princess Diana and Prince Charles | Credit: Splash News/Backgrid; David Hartley/Rex/Shutterstock

Interestingly, the actors are wearing the same ensembles as they did while shooting in early September at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, about an hour outside of London. The show's royal family appeared to be readying for a private flight.

While little specifics have been shared about what's to come on The Crown, season 5 will undoubtedly chronicle Prince Charles and Princess Diana's march toward divorce. In real life, their separation was announced in December 1992, and the they finalized their split in August 1996. One year later, Diana died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36.

Netflix announced in August 2020 that Debicki, 31, would be taking over for Emma Corrin to step into the role of the Princess Diana during The Crown's final two seasons. West, 51, assumes the role of Charles after Josh O'Connor played the royal heir in seasons 3 and 4.

Netflix shared its first official look at Debicki's Princess Diana and West's Charles on August 17.