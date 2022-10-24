'The Crown' Films One of Princess Diana's Final Days, Though Fatal Car Accident Won't Be Shown

Actress Elizabeth Debicki was spotted in a suit similar to the late Princess of Wales wore the day before she died

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families.

Published on October 24, 2022
Cameras are rolling for The Crown's final chapter.

On Saturday, Elizabeth Debicki was seen filming in an outfit reminiscent of what Princess Diana was wearing the day before she died in 1997. Debicki, 32, was photographed on the Barcelona set in a grey suit and black top with sunglasses and gold earrings, strolling the streets and riding in a car with Khalid Abdalla. The 40-year-old actor joins the cast as Dodi Al Fayed, the Egyptian billionaire romantically involved with Diana in her final months.

The sighting follows news from Netflix that the sixth season of the royal drama inspired by the lives of the British royal family will not show the fatal car crash that killed the princess, Fayed and driver Henri Paul on Aug. 31, 1997. The streamer confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the moment of impact of the Paris crash will be excluded from the series.

"The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," Netflix said in a statement to The Sun.

On that night in August 1997, Princess Diana and Dodi were traveling in a car in with a driver and bodyguard, pursued by paparazzi, when their vehicle slammed into a support column of a tunnel and flipped.

Al Fayed and the driver died instantly. Diana died later in the hospital. She was 36 years old.

Jerome Laumonier, who was near the crash site, later told PEOPLE, "There was this huge, violent, terrifying crash followed by the lone sound of a car horn."

Police officer David Douglas — who worked on Operation Paget, the investigation into the various conspiracy theories surrounding Diana's death launched by the British Metropolitan Police in 2004, — appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain in August in his first TV interview.

"It's my absolute total belief it was a terrible, tragic accident in which three people lost their lives and one other person had their life turned upside down," Douglas said.

Host Ranvir Singh asked if it was the combination of no seatbelts, paparazzi chasing the car and the driver having some drinks.

"When you look at most incidents, accidents, you find there's a chain of events, and if any one of those chain of events had been different, it might not have led to that happening," Douglas said. "For example, if they'd been wearing seatbelts, our experts tell us it was probably an 80% chance that they would have survived the accident."

The Crown's reign on Netflix was extended in July 2020, when creator Peter Morgan announced that the show would conclude with a sixth — not fifth — season, as previously planned.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," the Emmy-winning writer said in a statement.

"To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," he added.

Season 5 of The Crown will hit Netflix queues on Nov. 9, starring Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles. The latest installment will cover the 1990s, a turbulent era that began with the dramatic dissolution of the marriage of the former Prince and Princess of Wales.

